Everton Deducted Two Points for Breaching Premier League Rules

Everton have been deducted two points for breaching the Premier League 's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) for a second time - adding another twist to the relegation battle. Everton breached their allowed spending- under the PSR rules - of a £105m loss over three seasons by £16.6m. The points deduction means the Merseyside club drop below Brentford into 16th place on 27 points, two points and two places above 18th-placed Luton.

Everton deducted two more points after PSR breachPSR explained: What limits clubs spending more?Everton fixtures | Live Premier League tableStream the Premier League and more with NOWEverton immediately announced their intention to appeal against the decision. Should they confirm that appeal, then a decision on that must be heard by May 25, which is the week after the end of this Premier League season. With lots of question marks and doubts for Everton and their relegation rivals, football finance expert Kieran Maguire runs through the key issues... Why were Everton deducted two points this time?The original tariff was five points because they were in breach by around £16.6m. That formed the initial basis of the deduction. Because Everton had already been suffering in terms of points deductions for 2021 and 2022, they had double jeopardy, so the commission reduced the deduction down to thre

Everton Premier League Points Deduction Profitability And Sustainability Rules Breach

