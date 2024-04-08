Everton Deducted Two Points for Breaching Premier League Spending Rules

Everton have been hit with a fresh two-point deduction for breaching Premier League spending rules . The Toffees now sit just two points clear of the bottom three with seven fixtures remaining. An independent commission has deducted two points from Everton ’s tally after the club admitted a breach of the Premier League ’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) over the three-year cycle to 2022-23, leaving them on 27 from 31 games. Their losses for the three-year period up to 2021-22 were £124.
5million, £19.5million over the threshold, even accounting for allowances made for the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, they slipped to 19th place as a result, but the sanction was reduced to six points in February following a successful appeal, at which point they climbed to 15th
