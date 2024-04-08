Everton Deducted Points for Financial Breach

Everton have been deducted two points for a second breach of financial rules but they could face more trouble in the months aheadthis week by an independent commission, up to a total of eight this season, for breaches of the Premier League ’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR). The club intend to appeal against the verdict. The latest judgment covered losses of £16.

6m over the allowed limit, but the independent commission agreed to defer a decision on further losses, which is disputed by both parties.The news will be music to the ears of the likes of Burnley, Sheffield United, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest; Everton’s latest points deduction drags them to within two points of the relegation zone and any further breaches could prove decisive in the battle to avoid the drop.understands any additional points deductions adjudicated this summer will be applied to next season’s standings, meaning the Toffees could start the 2024-25 season on negative points, the first team to do since the league was inaugurated in 1992. The Premier League claims Everton’s latest breach, which currently sits at £16.5m, is actually £23m. Everton claim that £6.5m of that is interest payments from stadium costs and therefore out of the scope of PSR. The Premier League does not agre

Everton Points Deduction Financial Breach Premier League Appeal Losses Relegation Battle

