Having secured their places in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, Liverpool will play West Ham while Everton were handed a home tie against Fulham in tonight's draw.

The Blues took part in a thrilling demolition of Sean Dyche's former side Burnley on what was an emotional occasion at Goodison Park. The club marked the passing of chairman Bill Kenwright with a 3-0 win, courtesy of goals from James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Ashley Young.

Meanwhile the Reds travelled the South Coast as Storm Ciaran also approached. Cody Gakpo's first-half opener was eventually cancelled out by Justin Kluivert, however some late heroics from Darwin Nunez rescued the round for the Jurgen Klopp's men, who remain in the hunt for the prize they won two seasons ago. headtopics.com

Elsewhere both Arsenal and Manchester United were knocked out of the competition, blowing it wide open as the final at Wembley approaches. Ball number three was Liverpool's, while Everton took ball number five. Drawn by Izzy Christiansen and Andy Cole pitchside after United's match at Old Trafford, this is how the quarter final shaped up in full:QF Tie 3: Port Vale vs MiddlesbroughIt means both of the Merseyside clubs play host to teams from the capital - a first hint that both fixtures won't take place on the same night.

Those two ties have already been played this season, the Blues losing 1-0 to Marco Silva's men on the opening day of the campaign while the Reds overcame the Hammers at Anfield in September. The last time Everton faced this opponent in the League Cup was 10 years ago, the Cottagers running out 2-1 winners on the banks of the River Thames. headtopics.com

