Everton 3-0 Burnley | Carabao Cup fourth round highlights

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SkySportsNews »

Everton Manager Faces Former Club Burnley in Carabao CupEverton manager Sean Dyche has some intriguing selection posers as he faces former club Burnley for the first time in the Carabao Cup at Goodison Park. Read more ⮕

Everton line-ups for Burnley as Beto and Arnaut Danjuma decisions madeOur writers pick their XIs for the Carabao Cup clash with Burnley on Wednesday Read more ⮕

Carabao Cup quarter-finals draw LIVE - Start time, stream, Everton and Liverpool ball numbersCarabao Cup quarter-final draw live updates, stream, start time and ball numbers as Everton and Liverpool hope to be in the hat Read more ⮕

Everton v BurnleyPreview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's EFL Cup game between Everton and Burnley. Read more ⮕

Manchester United to face Newcastle United in Carabao Cup Round of 16Manchester United will take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup Round of 16, a rematch of last season's final. United emerged as winners in the final, but both teams will now compete for a spot in the next round. United enters the match after a defeat to Manchester City, while Newcastle beat Man City in the previous round. Read more ⮕

Carabao Cup fourth-round draw: Manchester United host Newcastle | Arsenal to play West HamManchester United will host Newcastle in a rematch of last season's final in the pick of the Carabao Cup fourth-round ties. Read more ⮕