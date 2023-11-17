Evaluation of an mpox virus mRNA-lipid nanoparticle vaccine in mice

An mpox virus mRNA-lipid nanoparticle vaccine confers protection against lethal orthopoxviral challenge” by Freyn et al.The paper nicely describes a comprehensive evaluation of the immune response to an mpox mRNA-lipid nanoparticle vaccine candidate in mice. The authors found that mice immunized with mRNA vaccine or MVA showed the same survival rates after a vaccinia virus challenge , while the latter showed a more pronounced weight loss.

However, a suboptimal MVA dose of 10plaque forming units (PFU) was used for this experiment. Previously, Wyatt et al. reported that mice vaccinated with two doses of 10PFU MVA showed pronounced weight loss after a vaccinia virus challenge while weight loss was limited after vaccination with 10PFU MVA (Ref. 1). In line with this observation, both the titers of vaccinia virus-specific neutralizing antibodies and the CD8+ T cell response were several fold higher after vaccination with 10 PFU MVA (Ref. 1). Of note, a similar dose effect was observed in clinical trials with MVA-BN (Ref. 2





Read more: MEDİCAL_XPRESS

