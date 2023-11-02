Evacuated city centre families finally set to return home after a YEAR in hotels

Residents who were kicked out of their city centre apartments just days before Christmas last year over fire safety concerns will be able to return by the end of year, according to its owners.

Hundreds of people were forced out of their homes at Bracken House, located on Charles Street, on December 22 of last year. The decision to evacuate the building was taken because a fire risk assessment (FRA) found that work needed to be done ‘urgently’ to make the building safe.

That FRA came after ‘years’ of issues not being resolved, according to an insider who previously managed the building. Since the evacuation, residents have been staying in hotels paid for by property managers — which meant they were classed as homeless.READ MORE: Get the latest city centre news here. headtopics.com

However, residents will be able to move back in near Christmas — which means they will have been homeless for a year, roughly. The M.E.N. understands that contractors and the council’s building control team are currently in talks over a building regulations application during the ‘pre contract services agreement’ stage, which is set to conclude on December 20, 2023.

It means residents will be able to start going back into the building as part of a phased return, according to its freeholder Grey GR. A spokesperson for the company said: “Grey GR have continued to keep our promise to residents and leaseholders at Bracken House and have made good progress with building safety works inside the building. headtopics.com

“Whilst there is still more to do, we are hoping residents can begin to return home at the end of this year, with a staged return planned as internal works are completed. In the meantime, we have continued to provide resident accommodation and keep leaseholders and other local stakeholders regularly informed on our progress.

