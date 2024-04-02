Eva Mendes Opens Up About Difficult April

Actress Eva Mendes took to Instagram to share why April was a difficult month for her. She remembered her brother's birthday and the day they lost him, but also celebrated the birth of her daughter. Fans shared their own bittersweet experiences, where happy moments coincided with tragic ones.

