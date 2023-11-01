Europe bans Meta from using personal data to target ads

Talus said the DPA found that Meta has failed to comply with orders imposed at the end of 2022."It is high time for Meta to bring its processing into compliance and to stop unlawful processing," she said.

"EDPB members have been aware of this plan for weeks and we were already fully engaged with them to arrive at a satisfactory outcome for all parties. This development unjustifiably ignores that careful and robust regulatory process."Meta decides to Just Say No to Oversight Board requests and allow paid posts for ketamineIn light of Meta's assurance that it intends to seek valid consent, the EDPB ban may not have much consequence.

"The DPC can confirm that the EDPB has notified a decision that issues a direction to the DPC as Lead Supervisory Authority for Meta," said Graham Doyle, Deputy Commissioner, in an emailed statement."As the EDPB has not published its decision, it is difficult for the DPC to engage in media queries about this matter in light of the fact that much of the background detail is not available.

Datatilsynet welcomed the EDPB decision, stating that while it has been clear that Meta is breaking the law, the social network continued its data collection anyway.."After more than five years of violations of users' basic privacy protection, the Data Protection Council is now putting its foot down against Meta's lack of respect for the law.

