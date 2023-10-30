Eurocamp Adds 57 New Destinations for 2024 Summer Getaways

A sun-drenched holiday parc with nine swimming pools is among 57 new destinations Eurocamp is offering holidaymakers in 2024. These parcs are the first phase of 200+ parcs coming to Eurocamp in the new year.

Set between peaceful pine forests and the Adriatic Sea, Villaggio San Francesco in Italy also boasts seven waterslides, a whirlpool and direct beach with a variety of watersports. It comes after a recent €1billion deal transformed Eurocamp into Europe’s leading outdoor holiday provider.

The acquisition of the Vacanceselect Group saw it triple its campsite portfolio. Villaggio San Francesco is joined by Bretonparc, Domaine d'Inly, with an indoor and outdoor aqua complex, turquoise water and six waterslides. headtopics.com

Domaine d’Inly is situated on the doorstep of beach La Mine d’Or, with a variety of watersports on offer to keep the whole family entertained. Also in Eurocamp’s newest offering is Enmar Village in Costa Brava, Spain, less than an hour’s drive from Barcelona.

Holidaymakers can secure savings of up to 20% on their 2024 summer getaway with Eurocamp, by booking now, all for £99 deposit. The offer ends on October 31, 2023.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BelfastLive »

Eurocamp adds 57 more destinations to its range for 2024There will be 150 more coming online in the New Year Read more ⮕

Check out Chris Froome’s 2024 Factor O2 VAMCheck out Chris Froome’s 2024 Factor O2 VAM Read more ⮕

Giant Defy Advanced SL 0 2024Light and superbly comfortable endurance bike in a super-high build, but look lower down the range for the best bargain Read more ⮕

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 Schedule ReleasedThe full schedule for Awesome Games Done Quick 2024, a charity speedrun event, has been released. The event will take place between 14th and 21st January, featuring various speedrunning highlights and the opportunity to donate to a cancer prevention foundation. Read more ⮕

Lost Shore Surf Resort to Open in September 2024Lost Shore Surf Resort, set to open in September 2024, will feature luxury lodges, premium accommodation pods, restaurants, spa, and shopping. The resort will have a 60-acre country park with a state-of-the-art surf lake and wave pool. With a beachfront of 250 meters, it will be the largest surfing lagoon in the UK. The wave technology developed by Wavegarden will produce up to 1000 customisable waves per hour. Surfing enthusiasts of all abilities can enjoy wave rides of up to 22 seconds with over 20 different wave varieties. The resort aims to boost Scottish tourism and surfing in the UK. Read more ⮕

On the Waterfront Festival Announces First Headliners for 2024Deacon Blue and Ben Hemsley confirmed as headliners for On the Waterfront festival in Liverpool. More acts to be announced soon. Tickets on sale October 27. Read more ⮕