Eurocamp adds 57 more destinations to its range for 2024

A sun-drenched holiday parc with nine swimming pools is among 57 new destinations Eurocamp is offering holidaymakers in 2024. These parcs are the first phase of 200+ parcs coming to Eurocamp in the new year.

Set between peaceful pine forests and the Adriatic Sea, Villaggio San Francesco in Italy also boasts seven waterslides, a whirlpool and direct beach with a variety of watersports.It comes after a recent €1billion deal transformed Eurocamp into Europe’s leading outdoor holiday provider.

The acquisition of the Vacanceselect Group saw it triple its campsite portfolio. Villaggio San Francesco is joined by Bretonparc, Domaine d'Inly, with an indoor and outdoor aqua complex, turquoise water and six waterslides. headtopics.com

Domaine d’Inly is situated on the doorstep of beach La Mine d’Or, with a variety of watersports on offer to keep the whole family entertained. Also in Eurocamp’s newest offering is Enmar Village in Costa Brava, Spain, less than an hour’s drive from Barcelona.

Holidaymakers can secure savings of up to 20% on their 2024 summer getaway with Eurocamp, by booking now, all for £99 deposit. The offer ends on October 31, 2023.

