Euan Blair's Multiverse acquires AI-powered talent intelligence platform

Euan Blair 's apprenticeship company Multiverse has acquired talent intelligence platform Searchlight , which uses AI technology to identify job candidates more effectively. Searchlight 's AI algorithms remove biases and assumptions, providing an impartial analysis of candidates' skills and experience. Multiverse aims to bridge the gap between companies' desired transformations and the skills required by using Searchlight 's AI platform and talent.

Founded in 2016, Multiverse has expanded across the UK and US, working with over 1,500 companies and training more than 16,000 apprentices

