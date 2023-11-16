EU's AI Act Could Face Weakening of Regulation

A key aspect of the E.U.’s landmark AI Act could be watered down after the French, German, and Italian governments advocated for limited regulation of the powerful models—known as foundation models—that underpin a wide range of artificial intelligence applications.

With officials from the European Parliament and the European Commission by the three biggest economies in the bloc over the weekend proposes that AI companies working on foundation models regulate themselves by publishing certain information about their models and signing up to codes of conduct. There would initially be no punishment for companies that didn’t follow these rules, though there might be in future if companies repeatedly violate codes of conduct. Foundation models, such as GPT-3.5—the large language model that powers OpenAI’s ChatGPT—are trained on vast amounts of data and are able to carry out a wide range of tasks in a number of different use cases. They are some of the most powerful, valuable and potentially risky AI systems in existence





