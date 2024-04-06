EU official sparks diplomatic row by saying Gibraltar is Spanish

AN EU official has sparked a diplomatic row by saying Gibraltar is Spanish during high-stakes Brexit talks.The Spanish government also issued an unprecedented rebuke, describing the comments as “very unfortunate and incomprehensible”.In a 2002 referendum, 98.97 per cent of Gibraltar ians voted down a proposal to share sovereignty with Spain.
British and EU negotiators are now locked in talks over the creation of a common travel area between Spain and Gibraltar before June’s EuropeanRed Arrows air show in Spain AXED by Defence Sec in furious row over Gibraltar Mr Schinas, the EU Commissioner for promoting the “European Way of Life” told Spanish reporters: “I can more comfortably say ‘Gibraltar Español’ after On the talks, which have dragged on for years, Mr Schinas said: “I don’t believe there will be a result before the European elections, and I think some involved in the negotiation wanted to project a certain optimism that is not reflected in realit
