Etihad Stadium to Host FA Youth Cup Final

The Etihad Stadium will host the FA Youth Cup final this season after the FA relaxed its own rules for when the final must be held.
City usually play their home Youth Cup fixtures at the Academy Stadium, and hosted the 2019 final in the 7,000-capacity ground when fewer than 4,000 fans saw the young Blues lose to Liverpool on penalties. Last season, 34,000 were at the Emirates Stadium to see West Ham beat Arsenal, while a record 67,000 attended Manchester United's victory in 2022.
As a result, the FA relaxed its own rules by sanctioning the final to be played on Friday 10 May, with a 7pm kick-off. Take That are also performing at the new Co-op Live arena next to the Etihad on the same night. However, competition rules dictate that away fans will only be entitled to 15 per cent of the home ground's capacity, similar to the usual FA Cup allocation for senior teams. That means Leeds will be limited to 8,000 tickets, which may upset the visitors.
