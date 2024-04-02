Eternal Strands: A Weaver's Quest to Restore the Enclave

Eternal Strands follows the tale of Brynn, a young Weaver—presumably magic, not basket—who's on a quest to restore the cultural home of her people by uncovering the mysteries of a once-powerful nation called the Enclave. That's a process that will of course involve throwing down with all sorts of enemies including 25-foot-tall monstrosities called Arks, which she can actually climb onto in order to deliver a proper walloping.

The game's big hook is a promised use of advanced physics-based systems that will enable players to use the environment and extreme weather to their advantage in combat: Chucking boulders at enemies with telekinetic powers, for instance, or using trees to block incoming fire. As a Weaver, players will also have access to powerful magic that will also interact with the game world: Ice spells will be more effective in the cold, while fire will consume dry grass and trees during heatwave

