Esther McVey returns to Cabinet as 'minister for common sense'

Esther McVey is making a return to a Cabinet role - being given a position in the Cabinet Office as part of Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle. She will officially be a minister without portfolio but it is understood that her brief is to be the ‘minister for common sense’ in her Government role. Her focus is expected to be combating ‘wokery’ and ‘standing up for working people.’ Her appointment will be seen as an olive branch to the Tory Right after sacking controversial home secretary Suella Braverman.

Newly-appointed Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who also becomes a life peer, said on Monday he wanted to be "part of the strongest possible team" that "can be presented to the country when the general election is held"

