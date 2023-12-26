Escapes from Prison: A Look Back at Nottingham Prison's Most Notorious Inmates

Escapes from prison or from prison escorts are rare occurrences these days. Even over the past two decades or so the number has been falling dramatically - from a high of 88 back in 1995/6, to somewhere between zero and seven over the years from 2010 to 2022/ 23. In fact in one year, 2020/21, there weren't any escapes at all in England and Wales.

An escape is defined by the Government as "if they unlawfully gain their liberty (for 15 minutes or more) by breaching the secure perimeter of a closed prison, or if during prison staff escort, overcome the control of escorting staff and leave the escort, the van or the building (hospital etc.)." People who escape for less than 15 minutes and commit an offence are also recorded as an escape. That's not to say things were always the same, however. We've been having a look back at some of the inmates who managed to escape from Nottingham Prison in Sherwood - and how they did it. Alfred Hinds (1955) The most famous escapee of all was Alfred - also known as Alfie - Hind





nottslive » / 🏆 96. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.