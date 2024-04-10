Escaped Racehorse Joins Commuters at Australian Train Station

Commuters at a train station in Australia were left doing a doubletake as an escaped racehorse joined them to wait for a passenger service. The rogue animal turned up at Warwick Farm station, New South Wales, and trotted down the platform before pausing ahead of the train's arrival - when it even stood behind the yellow line . Footage shared by Transport for NSW shows shocked commuters stepping back as the horse made its way past just before midnight on 5 April.
The transport authority saw the funny side as they shared an update about the incident on Facebook. In a post about a 'missing individual', they wrote: 'He was reported to be wearing only a rug and demonstrating a bit of horseplay.' Read more from Sky News:Frogs are screaming - but we can't hear themMan's best friend 'was once a fox' 'He appeared to pursue an informant along the platform before unsuccessfully attempting to board a train service,' they continued. 'The individual then moved to the car park area where he was taken in by his owner and he was returned to his residence in a stable condition.' The post concluded: 'No one involved in the incident is intending to take any further action as the individual was only horsing around!' Local media said Warwick Farm station is near a racecourse but has not confirmed this is where the horse escaped from
Australia Train Station Escaped Racehorse Commuters Platform Yellow Line Video Transport Authority Facebook
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »
Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »
Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »