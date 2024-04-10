Escaped Racehorse Joins Commuters at Australian Train Station

Commuters at a train station in Australia were left doing a doubletake as an escaped racehorse joined them to wait for a passenger service. The rogue animal turned up at Warwick Farm station, New South Wales, and trotted down the platform before pausing ahead of the train's arrival - when it even stood behind the yellow line . Footage shared by Transport for NSW shows shocked commuters stepping back as the horse made its way past just before midnight on 5 April.

The transport authority saw the funny side as they shared an update about the incident on Facebook. In a post about a 'missing individual', they wrote: 'He was reported to be wearing only a rug and demonstrating a bit of horseplay.' Read more from Sky News:Frogs are screaming - but we can't hear themMan's best friend 'was once a fox' 'He appeared to pursue an informant along the platform before unsuccessfully attempting to board a train service,' they continued. 'The individual then moved to the car park area where he was taken in by his owner and he was returned to his residence in a stable condition.' The post concluded: 'No one involved in the incident is intending to take any further action as the individual was only horsing around!' Local media said Warwick Farm station is near a racecourse but has not confirmed this is where the horse escaped from

Australia Train Station Escaped Racehorse Commuters Platform Yellow Line Video Transport Authority Facebook

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNews / 🏆 35. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Incredible story of eight blokes & their bargain racehorse who helped them through the toughest time of...Prompt: Use the following copy to make a video: the incredible story of The Muffed Punt Partnership and their horse, Showtime Mahones, will feature in upcoming ITV1 documentary, It’s Showtime! It follows the fellas as the horses’ fortunes on the track mirrors their own rollercoaster lives, and shows how the shared experience threw them all a...

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Middleham: Racehorse yards in Yorkshire Dales open gates to let public see behind the scenesIt is fast, high energy, looks glamorous and most people love a flutter at the races as part of a good day out.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Misery for commuters, as third train strike in four days brings railways to a standstillTrain strikes on Monday morning brought much of the railway network to a standstill, causing chaos for commuters.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Train Strikes Cause Chaos for CommutersTrain strikes on Monday morning brought much of the railway network to a standstill, causing chaos for commuters. The strike by train drivers' union Aslef is the latest walkout in their long-running dispute with train operators over salaries.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Liverpool car park named as UK's second most expensive near stationThe train station serves many commuters

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

'We escaped to a blissful Devonshire treetop lodge with a wood-fired hot tub'Grab your wellies and whisk yourself away to a treehouse, shepherd’s lodge or American Airstream nestled in the middle of the Devonshire countryside for true escapism

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »