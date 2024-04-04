Escape Price Hikes with Parkdean Resorts Big Sale

Holidaymakers looking to escape the dreaded price hikes can still enjoy an early summer getaway thanks to the Parkdean Resorts Big Sale . With 66 park locations to explore, Parkdean could be your ticket to an affordable break with family and friends. With prices starting from £89 for a mid-week break and £209 for a 7-night holiday, guests could be getting away for as little as £4.50 per person, per night.
Tucked away in the countryside or nestled alongside a beautiful beach, Parkdean is offering up to £150 off selected stays arriving between Friday, April 12, and Monday, November 25, 2024. Staycationers should be quick though, as the Big Sale ends on Sunday, April 7. Whether you are craving a week of family bonding or an epic weekend with pals, Parkdean has you covered with cosy accommodation options and a wide range of on-site facilities to keep the fun flowin
