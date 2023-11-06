Erling Haaland Voted Etihad Player of the Month

Erling Haaland has been voted the Etihad Player of the Month by City fans - his first of the season. Five goals in as many matches was enough to see him take the prize ahead of Rico Lewis and Phil Foden. But his substitution on Saturday against Bournemouth, coming after appearing to limp off the pitch at half-time, might leave his participation against Young Boys tomorrow in doubt. Let's see if Pep can give us a positive update shortly.

