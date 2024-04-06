Erling Haaland reacts to Manchester City's win over Crystal Palace

Erling Haaland has taken to social media after Manchester City 's 4-2 win over Crystal Palace . Pep Guardiola's side were surprised by the hosts in the third minute when Jean-Philippe Mateta struck past Stefan Ortega. But City were level after 10 minutes through Kevin De Bruyne, who went on to bag a brace. Rico Lewis put the visitors in front after the break, Haaland returned to the scoresheet while Odsonne Edouard scored a late goal for the Eagles.
Haaland's goal was his first in the Premier League since the 3-1 victory over Manchester United on March 3. READ MORE: Man City hit by another defensive injury scare ahead of Real Madrid ALSO READ: Man City player ratings vs Crystal Palace as Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne star Taking to Instagram after the game, Haaland said: "Important win on the road! Travelling support incredible as always." The 23-year-old has scored 30 times in 36 games in all competitions this campaig
Erling Haaland Manchester City Crystal Palace Win Social Media Premier League
