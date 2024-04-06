Erling Haaland reacts to Manchester City's win over Crystal Palace

Erling Haaland has taken to social media after Manchester City 's 4-2 win over Crystal Palace . Pep Guardiola's side were surprised by the hosts in the third minute when Jean-Philippe Mateta struck past Stefan Ortega. But City were level after 10 minutes through Kevin De Bruyne, who went on to bag a brace. Rico Lewis put the visitors in front after the break, Haaland returned to the scoresheet while Odsonne Edouard scored a late goal for the Eagles.

Haaland's goal was his first in the Premier League since the 3-1 victory over Manchester United on March 3. READ MORE: Man City hit by another defensive injury scare ahead of Real Madrid ALSO READ: Man City player ratings vs Crystal Palace as Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne star Taking to Instagram after the game, Haaland said: "Important win on the road! Travelling support incredible as always." The 23-year-old has scored 30 times in 36 games in all competitions this campaig

Erling Haaland Manchester City Crystal Palace Win Social Media Premier League

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland could return for Manchester CityKevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland could return to the Manchester City starting line up at Crystal Palace on Saturday - although Pep Guardiola said he would wait until the last minute to decide his team.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Rio Ferdinand has a wild theory behind Roy Keane's criticism of Erling HaalandRoy Keane criticised Erling Haaland after Manchester City vs Arsenal.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Jurgen Klopp defends Trent Alexander-Arnold after his Man City dig riles Erling Haaland...Liverpool are chasing an historic quadruple this season and already have one trophy in the bag, and Trent Alexander-Arnold has claimed trophies mean more to the Reds than Manchester City - because of the financial differences.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Man City biggest earner revealed – and it’s not Erling HaalandThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Liverpool 0-0 Man City LIVE: Massive Premier League clash at top of table underway at intense Anfield...Erling Haaland does the famous Poznan celebration by himself following Manchester derby win

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

'I ate at Erling Haaland's favourite place and the Man City striker was there'Did I spot the 6ft 4in striker? Did I heck, but I was shown the CCTV footage to prove it

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »