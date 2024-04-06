Erik ten Hag urges respectful atmosphere for Liverpool visit to Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag has urged Manchester United fans to create a respectful but loud atmosphere when Liverpool visit Old Trafford again on Sunday afternoon. United won 4-3 against fierce rivals Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup before the international break. It was a special game that will be remembered for decades, but it was marred by tragedy chanting and Greater Manchester Police made two arrests for the offence.
Both clubs condemned the chanting and their respective foundations came together to deliver an education programme on the impact of tragedy-related abuse and why it must stop. Three weeks on, United will welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford again for a crucial Premier League meeting between the two sides
Erik Ten Hag Manchester United Liverpool Old Trafford Respectful Atmosphere Tragedy Chanting Arrests Premier League
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »