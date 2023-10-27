Erik ten Hag told Man United treatment of Jadon Sancho is 'unfair'

Former Premier League star Shaun Wright-Phillips believes Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has been treated 'unfairly' by manager Erik ten Hag and the club must let the issue go.
Reports now suggest the star is committed to leaving the club in the January transfer window as he tries to reignite his career elsewhere, with some claiming he could be set for a move to the Saudi Pro League. He was also omitted by the manager from the club's official squad photo for the season in a move that no doubt would've further distanced the star from the club.
"I think it's unfair, to be honest. I think a lot of things have come out about him, whether it be from the manager, the players or whoever else," former Manchester City winger Wright-Phillips told Betway. "Nobody else is asked to say sorry. headtopics.com
"He’s said what he’s said - he's just defending himself. He's been listening to everybody say he's this, or he's not doing this, or he's coming in late, and he stayed quiet until a point where he felt like he had to say something."
"He went past players, he scored goals, got assists, but now he's up against Rashford on that left wing – that's a hard challenge, especially when Rashford is playing well. If he moves on, good luck to him because I think he's got the talent to do whatever he wants in a football match. headtopics.com