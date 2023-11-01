Erik ten Hag shoulders the blame for Man Utd's dire Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle

ended the Red Devils' Carabao Cup defence in emphatic fashion at a gloomy Old Trafford on Wednesday night. The Magpies inflicted aon Ten Hag's team as they avenged their loss in the final of last season's competition with aplomb. Mere days after a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of bitter rivals Manchester City, manager Ten Hag took responsibility for the defeat but is confident he and his players can turn things around.: "We know it's not good enough.
"We have to recover from it. We have to do it quickly and Saturday is the next game . We have to raise our standards. This is not good enough. I am confident players will stand up, they are sticking together, you have seen they have tried but we know this is not good enough. I am responsible for this and we have to do this together.
"That is the only way; stick together, but you have to be disciplined and you have to do it with togetherness, everyone needs to take responsibility, be accountable and co-operate. That is the key word. We have a night's sleep and then we will pick the team and the tactics and most important is the mentality we have to put in." headtopics.com
At this rate, United may not have much to play for in the coming months. They are eighth in the Premier League, their chances of winning silverware seem to be getting more remote, players are out of form, and Ten Hag's job is increasingly under more pressure. The club has problems off and on the field and there doesn't seem to be a quick fix, either.