Erik ten Hag's Points Per Game Record at Manchester United

We look at points per game and that puts Erik ten Hag in ninth after his start at Manchester United. And that’s above Mikel Arteta.They ultimately came up short in the Premier League in 2022/23 but he is very much in the black at Arsenal and should improve those numbers with more financial backing.His 50th Premier League match was the 1-0 win over Luton so he comes into this list at the expense of Unai Emery.

There are massive caveats in terms of the money at Ten Hag’s disposal but that’s still a record that reads better than that of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool after the same number of games.Good but ultimately not good enough for Chelsea, who sacked him in September 2022 with the Blues in sixth place. Was it harsh? Very much so. Did Chelsea look better for sacking him? Absolutely not.(2.37 PPM) became the low of his final season in charge of Arsenal (1.66 RPM), long after he probably should have walked away. Sticking around longer than he was welcome probably cost him a few places on this lis

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: F365 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: Erik ten Hag explains how Manchester United will replace him vs EvertonMan Utd will be without Erik ten Hag when they travel to face Everton in the Premier League after the international break.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Erik ten Hag has discovered a new Man United undroppable after win vs LutonMan United defender Harry Maguire has made it impossible for Erik ten Hag to overlook him in recent weeks.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Erik ten Hag has already told Varane when he can expect Man United return Manchester United defender Raphael Varane missed out on another start this weekend as the Reds beat Luton Town 1-0

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

THE ATHLETİC UK: Watching Manchester United boss Ten Hag: Varane exchange, leaning on Ramsay, yellow cardTen Hag is under pressure at Manchester United . Mark Critchley watched him in the dugout at Luton Town to see how he responded

Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »

METROUK: Erik ten Hag explains yellow card and backs Man Utd staff to coverThe Dutchman will be suspended against Everton next time out.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Erik ten Hag confident in coaching staff for touchline banMan Utd will be without Erik ten Hag when they travel to face Everton in the Premier League after the international break.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »