Erik ten Hag responds to Antony criticism after Man Utd's defeat to Newcastle

Antony delivered another poor performance as Manchester United were dumped out of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford (Getty) Erik ten Hag has backed Antony to become a success at Manchester United after the winger struggled in the 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday evening.

‘Antony is also a fighter, he has the confidence, he is brave, I am confident he will bring the performance that he is the right player for us.’ Erik ten Hag insists he’s ‘a fighter’ after Manchester United’s eighth defeat of the season (PA) Ten Hag has also backed himself to improve United’s situation after they suffered their eighth defeat of the season on Wednesday night. ‘It is below the standards everyone expect from Manchester United – it is not good enough by far,’ said Ten Hag.

