Erik ten Hag praises Sofyan Amrabat's versatility at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag lauded Sofyan Amrabat 's versatility when he signed for Manchester United , suggesting he possessed the qualities to play in four different roles.

Ten Hag forgot to mention the fifth role that Amrabat could play: the bench warmer and an extra body in training at Carrington to prepare for matches.ALSO READ: 'It's a fact' - Diogo Dalot admits to major problem Amrabat has played just over 1,100 minutes in a United shirt, which means he's averaged 157 minutes each month since his arrival and that emphasises his peripheral status.

The analytics community pointed to his promising statistics with Fiorentina in Serie A, while others based their opinions on watching Amrabat at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Casemiro has been a passenger for months in the midfield, his passing has been wayward and his positioning questionable, so the drop-off in his performances has been stark.

