Erik ten Hag praises Antony's performance but challenges him to be more consistent

Erik ten Hag has hailed Antony 's performance in Thursday's Premier League defeat to Chelsea but challenged the winger to produce similar performances more regularly for Manchester United . And the Old Trafford boss insisted he is happy with the brand of football his side are playing despite being well adrift of qualification for next season's Champions League .

The 24-year-old Brazilian notched his first Premier League assist of the season in midweek as United fought from two goals down to take a 3-2 lead at Stamford Bridge as Alejandro Garnacho converted his inviting outside-of-the-boot cross. However, Ten Hag's side were unable to hold on to a valuable three points in West London for the second consecutive game as Cole Palmer's late double consigned the Reds to a gut-wrenching 4-3 defea

