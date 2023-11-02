Erik ten Hag: Manchester United boss admits he is responsible for Carabao Cup home defeat to Newcastle

The fourth-round rematch between last season's finalists saw Newcastle strike twice in the first half through Miguel Almiron and Lewis Hall. Joe Willock then added a third just past the hour mark as Erik ten Hag's side slumped to an eighth defeat in all competitions this season, and second 3-0 reverse at home in four days following Sunday's loss to Manchester City. When asked to sum up Man Utd's performance, Merson told Sky Sports: 'It was shocking. It was poor.

It is below our standards and we have to put it right. 'We have to recover from it but we have to quickly recover - Saturday is the next game (against Fulham), and we have to raise our standards. This is not good enough.' Asked if he felt United had the right characters to meet the standards at the club, Ten Hag said: 'We have, I'm confident of that. 'Players will stand up, they are sticking together - you have seen, they have tried.

