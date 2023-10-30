Erik ten Hag makes surprising statement about Manchester United style of play

Erik ten Hag has conceded Manchester United will never play in the same way that his Ajax team were lauded for during his managerial tenure in Amsterdam by suggesting his current players are suited to a different system.

The Manchester derby defeat means United have now lost five of their opening 10 games of a league campaign for the first time since 1986-87 and there is pressure building on Ten Hag to improve the results.

The team has regressed this season and there are concerns about the style of play and the lack of identity of the team.ALSO READ: United vs City - as it happened Ten Hag spoke to Viaplay after the 3-0 defeat by City on Sunday evening and he was asked by a reporter when he would be able to play the same football with United that he showed with Ajax. headtopics.com

He responded 'never' to that question and explained that style would not be on show at Old Trafford while he is the manager. Ten Hag said: "We will never play that football. Because those were different players. This is also not why I came here. We are playing different football than I showed at Ajax because I have to, because I can't play the same way.

"The players decide how you play. Ajax has a very typical and characteristic style of play, with Manchester United I will always show different football, I did so last year as well. We play much more direct football here because I have the players for that here." headtopics.com

Ten Hag is under contract at United until 2025 and the club has the option of an additional year. The Dutchman maintained after the City defeat United are 'on the way up'. It's understood Ten Hag retains the full backing of the board, despite United's poor start to the season.

