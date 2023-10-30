Erik ten Hag explains why Man Utd will 'never' be able to play football like his old Ajax side

In a post-match interview on Sunday afternoon, Erik ten Hag admitted he will"never" be able to bring an Ajax style of play to Manchester United.team to play on-the-front-foot. Ten Hag not only encouraged playing out from the back, but he wanted his teams to collectively press from the front.

It didn't take long for that philosophy to make its way to United, when their aggression, both in and out of possession, was clear in last season's pre-season campaign, when But after leading the club to a third place finish last season, Ten Hag's team have lacked identity in recent weeks.At times, United's typical counter-attacking style has worked but more often than not, they have struggled when it comes to many tactical aspects of the game – as seenIn fact, after the full-time whistle, Ten Hag was asked when he could introduce the so-called Ajax style of play. Speaking toHe responded by saying:"Never. We will never play that football.

This is what he said in his first press conference when he was asked a similar question…. Now he’s literally backpedaling and can’t even stand on business looolOne fan said:"For the life of me, I don’t even know what style of play he’s trying to implement. The brand of football on show this season has been dull and lifeless, far too negative. Worrying times when you read this. headtopics.com

A third added:"Unfortunately that “direct” football will only get you so far, it’s just not sustainable enough for long run success with the current players we have at our disposal. It will only end one way.""He is a great manager. He played very good football with Ajax, possession-based football, on the front foot, keeping possession, dominating, getting players into spaces so they can open up and go forward. We all expect Ten Hag to do that with United as well.

