Erik ten Hag explains why Casemiro was replaced at half-time against Newcastle

Casemiro was replaced at half-time on Wednesday (Picture: Getty) Casemiro is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham on Saturday after he was forced off at half-time in the defeat to Newcastle United. Manchester United news, exclusives and analysisSign upPrivacy PolicyThis site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Erik ten Hag’s side crashed out of the Carabao Cup after a disastrous 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

’ Casemiro was also booked in the first-half (Picture: Getty) United have suffered back-to-back 3-0 defeats at home with pressure growing on ten Hag ahead of a pivotal run of fixtures. After their trip to Fulham, his side head to Copenhagen where his side realistically need a win to keep their Champions League hopes alive. United are back at Old Trafford to host Luton Town on 11 November.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MetroUK »

Ten Hag explains Man United line up and why Casemiro is captain vs NewcastleMan United take on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening. Read more ⮕

Man Utd fans slam Erik ten Hag after crushing 3-0 defeat to NewcastleManchester United crashed out of the Carabao Cup following their defeat to Newcastle United. Read more ⮕

Erik ten Hag shoulders the blame for Man Utd's dire Carabao Cup defeat to NewcastleErik ten Hag says he 'has to put it right' after Manchester United's 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup. Read more ⮕

Erik ten Hag could give important Man Utd debut vs NewcastleTurkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has yet to play for Man United following his summer transfer. Read more ⮕

Erik ten Hag breaks silence after refusing to do press conference before Newcastle United matchAfter refusing to do press conference before Newcastle United match, Erik ten Hag finally breaks silence. Read more ⮕

Man Utd starlet Kobbie Mainoo sends message to Erik ten Hag ahead of Newcastle clashA compilation of Kobbie Mainoo's performance against Salford for Manchester United's under-21s is going viral on social media. Read more ⮕