Erik ten Hag claims Manchester United deserved to beat Chelsea

Erik ten Hag left fans stunned after claiming Manchester United deserved to beat Chelsea their 4-3 loss at Stamford Bridge. was Chelsea ’s hero - scoring a hat-trick on the night – the last of his which coming in the tenth minute of added time. ’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League in disarray and Ten Hag under further pressure to hold on to his job next season.

Although United registered a 12 league defeat of the season, Ten Hag insisted his side deserved maximum points in west London.'C**p' - Andre Onana slammed by Man United fans for Chelsea's opening goal “But you saw we were dominating the game and it was brilliant how we played – we deserved to win the game."It is a team performance, you can point to one of the players but it is about team performance. “When it gets chaotic you have to deal with it as a team and we made the wrong decisions and we didn’t help out as a tea

Erik Ten Hag Manchester United Chelsea Football Champions League

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



talkSPORT / 🏆 91. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Erik ten Hag's Style at Manchester United: A Clash of PersonalitiesSince Erik ten Hag's arrival at Manchester United, there have been significant changes in the squad and playing style. However, his disciplinarian approach and clashes with certain players have caused issues within the team.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Six Manchester United players that turned on Erik ten Hag after leavingManchester United news as some players who left have gone on to criticise their former manager Erik ten Hag after waving goodbye to Old Trafford

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

– Erik ten Hag urged by Rasmus Hojlund to start playing unhappy Manchester United star...Despite the early doubts over whether he could make it at Manchester United, club legend and fellow countryman Peter Schmeichel hasn’t been at all surprised by Rasmus Hojlund's new-found Premier League goalscoring form.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Scott McTominay 'saved Erik ten Hag's job at Manchester United'Man United manager Erik ten Hag has suffered a difficult campaign but the performances of one of his players has kept him in a job

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Sir Dave Brailsford doing 'due diligence' over replacing Erik ten Hag as Manchester United managerIt's up in the air.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United future – Andy Mitten has an argument with himselfIs it time for a new manager at United? Andrew Mitten thinks so - but Andy Mitten is out to persuade him that Erik ten Hag should stay

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »