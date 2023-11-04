Erik ten Hag backs Marcus Rashford to bounce back for Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has expressed his support for Marcus Rashford to bounce back from his disappointing start to the season for Manchester United. Rashford has only scored one goal in all competitions so far and has not been performing at his best. He has been substituted in multiple matches while his team was chasing goals, leading to growing frustration among fans. However, Rashford's impressive 30-goal campaign last season shows his potential

. Ten Hag, the manager of United, believes that Rashford's strong performances in training will soon translate into success on the field. 'I am sure that he will be back on track,' Ten Hag told MUTV. 'I see him performing so well in training, so I think it won't be long before he gets back on track. He will contribute a lot of goals for us and will be very important for the team. Once we find our rhythm, it will also be easier for him.' Rashford is not the only United player struggling to score goals, as Ten Hag's team continues to face difficulties. Rasmus Hojlund, who joined from Atalanta for £72 million, has yet to score in the Premier League, although he has three goals in the Champions League

