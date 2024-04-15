Erik ten Hag addresses Alejandro Garnacho's social media activity

Erik ten Hag has addressed Alejandro Garnacho 's social media activity with the Manchester United player personally.

A United spokesperson said the matter was dealt with internally but declined to clarify whether Garnacho has been outright disciplined. United highlighted that Garnacho had swiftly unliked the tweets The Manchester Evening News asked Ten Hag if Garnacho's withdrawal against Bournemouth was tactical. "I think we had to repair over the right side," Ten Hag explained. "We didn't play well, the spaces were there. In possession, we had to bring a sub there.READ MORE: Some United players delaying decisions on futures amid Ten Hag uncertainty

Erik Ten Hag Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United Social Media Substitution Disciplinary Action

