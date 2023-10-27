Equinor To Bid In Norway's First Offshore Wind Tender

Norway’s energy major Equinor plans to bid to be admitted to the first offshore wind tender in his home country, Equinor’s chief executive officer Anders Opedal told Reuters on Friday. “At the moment we are working to be as competitive as possible in this,” the executive told Reuters on the sidelines of the third-quarter earnings presentation. The tender begins with pre-qualification and “then we will see what happens after that,” he added.

The bids for pre-qualification for Sørlige Nordsjø II should be submitted by November 15, while the deadline for Utsira Nord has been postponed indefinitely until issues concerning competition rules under the European Free Trade Association EFTA are being cleared. Equinor is very active in the offshore wind business with operations and plans for development in the United States and Europe, mostly in the UK.

