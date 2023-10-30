Equalities watchdog raises concerns about proposed DWP changes to assessments

The equalities watchdog has written to the UK Government to raise concerns about the potential impact on disabled people of proposed changes to the test aimed at establishing someone’s ability to work. The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said today’s deadline on a consultation on changes to the Work Capability Assessment (WCA) must be extended to allow more time for responses.
Mr Stride said those with disabilities could be given more help to work from home as part of plans to reduce the numbers claiming sickness benefits, with proposals including those with health conditions which have kept them out of work “given the right support and opportunities to move off benefits and towards the jobs market”.
Now, the EHRC chairwoman Baroness Kishwer Falkner has written directly to Mr Stride to voice the commission’s worries, and to state she would like to meet him to discuss them “as a matter of urgency”. The chairwoman added that the published consultation materials “do not include any analysis of the potential impact of the proposed changes on disabled people or other protected characteristic groups”. headtopics.com
She said: “We encourage you to extend the consultation deadline and to publish detailed analysis of the potential impacts of the proposals on disabled people and other protected characteristic groups to inform consultation responses.The UK Government has insisted it aims to support people rather than pushing them beyond what they are capable of.
“That is why we are consulting on changes to the Work Capability Assessment as part of the next generation of welfare reforms, which also include an extra £2 billion to support those with health conditions and disabilities to get into and stay in work." headtopics.com