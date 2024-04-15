Eoghan O'Connell Reflects on Wrexham's Global Platform

The 28-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Lennoxtown before playing for the first team between 2014 and 2017, joined Wrexham last summer after spending most of his career at fellow Football League clubs.
The Red Dragons, who are famously backed by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, secured back-to-back promotions at the weekend, with their future in League One next season.And O'Connell has harked back to his days at Celtic to highlight that feeling of playing for a big club.: “This club can become as big as it wants. Wrexham are global. That hit us all in the summer, when we were in North Carolina playing Chelsea .
"I remember being in the tunnel before the warm-up. They went out and there was a little roar. We then went out and the place really lifted. That’s why I say it is a global club. "I also think back to Halifax away last year and the numbers we took . We got beat but I remember thinking in the warm-up it was similar to a Celtic away day when I was there as a younger player.
"I do think with the fanbase, the people involved running the club and the owners, the world is your oyster, really.”Aberdeen will make the long journey south to Glasgow for the showpiece event at Hampden Park on Saturday lunchtime, with the game set for a 12.30pm kick-off.Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly.
Eoghan O'connell Wrexham Global Platform Hollywood Stars Ryan Reynolds Rob Mcelhenney Promotions League One
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »