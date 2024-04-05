Entries Open for Paisley 10k and Fun Run

Thousands will be taking to the streets again this August as entries open for this year’s Paisley 10k and Fun Run . Event organisers OneRen are aiming high this year and hope to be able to break last year’s record-breaking turn out on Sunday, August 18, 2024. Last year saw over 3,500 people put on their trainers and participate in the 10K road race and Fun Run , smashing the previous record.

The Paisley 10k road race is a flat, fast race that takes runners out to the west of the town after a loop around Paisley's historic town centre. The course is accurately measured to 10k and has been verified by Scottish Athletics. Over 3k of the route will be on the Paisley Canal to Kilmacolm cycle track, with the start and finish line located in County Square, right outside Paisley Gilmour Street train station. Among those dusting off their running shoes are those seeking to set a new personal best, overcoming challenges and those looking to enjoy a great family day ou

Paisley 10K Fun Run

