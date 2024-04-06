Entertainment in the Past: A Look at How People Used to Have Fun

A couple of weeks ago we looked at ‘going out’ – to the cinema. But before and after the arrival of ‘films’, what did people do for entertainment? By and large, whatever it was was done ‘together’ - until quite recently, when we retreated to watch TV at home. The ’wireless’, and then television, were really the first entertainments that could be done on your own: most games needed a partner (or opponent) of some sort, and they were often played in public places .

And in an agricultural area such as ours, for many the concept of ‘entertainment’ was an illusio

Entertainment Past Fun Cinema Films Television Games Public Places

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Phil Schofield 'worried' Fern Britton drags up past as she knows his pastEXCLUSIVE: With Fern Britton taking viewers by storm on Celebrity Big Brother, her former This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield is reportedly 'worried' on what she will say on TV

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

New Look's Affordable Designer-Look Midi DressNew Look is selling a midi dress that could easily be mistaken for a designer version. The high street retailer has the new Gold Satin Pleated One Shoulder Cut Out Midi Dress - which looks similar to a dress by A.L.C. The dress is currently available in gold or red and features a similar design to the A.L.C Delfina Satin Pleated Dress. However, the price difference is huge.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Wood Street Collection: First look at what Wakefield's transformed civic quarter could look likeProperty developer Rushbond has revealed the first illustration that brings to life its plans to transform a city’s civic quarter into new homes and improved public spaces.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

New Look's £28 loafers look 'just like' £720 Gucci versionNew Look shoppers can save around £692 by opting for the high street alternative to the Gucci shoes

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Zip lining at sea is the latest in the push for high-octane cruise entertainmentPrincess Cruises typically offers a more traditional sailing experience. But its new vessel, Sun Princess, follows the industry trend of adrenaline-inducing attractions

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Wigan's Grand Arcade set for transformation into major entertainment venueNight-time economy in for boost with 140 jobs

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »