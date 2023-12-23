Enterprises and Cloud Service Providers Struggle to Handle Transmission Workload

Enterprises and cloud service providers alike are struggling to handle that transmission workload, whilst simultaneously trying to contain costs. It's a tall order to deliver enough capacity and minimize latency without breaking the bank.. The research also found that the average and peak international internet traffic increased at a rate of 30 percent between 2018 and 2022.

"Modern infrastructure needs to support escalating network traffic and data intensive applications, which is crucial for emerging Generative AI use cases," confirms Saurabh Kapoor, Director of Product Management and Strategy for networking solutions at Dell Technologies."The demand for higher bandwidth with open standards based infrastructure is greatly desired by networking users as it provides them more flexibility, choice, and freedom for vendor dependency." Networking in this high-traffic age doesn't need to be complex and confounding thoug





Residents urged to support health service as winter pressures increaseNHS bosses in Shropshire have issued an open letter to residents, highlighting the challenges the health service is facing this winter and urging the public to help support local health and care services. Lengthy waits in A&E, delays in ambulance handovers, and other pressures are putting strain on the NHS. Only half of the patients arriving at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust hospitals were seen within four hours last month, well below the NHS standard of 95%.

Kate Middleton Leads Star-Studded Arrivals at Christmas Carol ServiceKate Middleton looks stunning as she leads the star-studded arrivals to her annual Together At Christmas Carol Service, with a number of famous faces following suit. The service aims to bring people together for the festive season and recognize those who have made exceptional contributions throughout the year.

Broadcom CEO announces VMware's refocus on core business and divestment of non-core assetsBroadcom CEO, Hock Tan, announced during Broadcom's Q4 2023 earnings call that VMware will be refocusing on its core business of creating private and hybrid cloud environments and divesting non-core assets. Tan explained that the strategy going forward is to enable global enterprises to run apps across datacenters and public clouds by consuming VMware's software stack. The end-user computing portfolio and the Carbon Black security software unit are among the assets to be divested.

Failures found in Northamptonshire care home inspectionAn inspection of a care home in Northamptonshire has revealed failures in maintaining a safe and effective service. Medication administration and infection prevention were found to be inconsistent. The care home, Meadow View, supports residents with dementia or physical disabilities. The service has declined since its previous rating and is now rated as 'requires improvement' by the Care Quality Commission.

Pressure on NHS in Nottinghamshire as Winter ApproachesA consultant at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham says they are facing 'pressure like we’ve never seen before' as winter approaches. The hospital agreed to give the Local Democracy Reporting Service access to the department on a busy midweek afternoon to show the scale of the problems facing the NHS in Nottinghamshire – before the busiest part of the year for the health service has even begun.

Microsoft's Plan to Store Data in Quartz Glass SlabsA Microsoft plan to store multiple layers of archival data inside slabs of quartz glass is getting closer to becoming a product. The aim is to develop a cloud-scale archive media system for reading and writing data.

