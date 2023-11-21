Ensuring Quality Control in Cell and Gene Therapy Production

The quality of reagents and materials used in Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) production is crucial for the final product's quality and safety. Protection against contamination is vital, including the unintentional introduction of bacteria, fungi, mycoplasma, and viruses. Sponsors must ensure quality control through measures like sterility testing to guarantee the absence of contaminants.

Rigorous quality control of raw materials in CGT production reduces the risk of contamination and ensures the safety and efficacy of CGT products





