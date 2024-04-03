Enjoy Bluebell Walks in the East Midlands without Disturbing the Flowers

You know spring has officially sprung when you start to see bluebells popping up across the countryside. Usually these vibrant flowers bloom from late March to early May, but it can vary from year to year. According to the National Trust, around half of all the bluebells in the world are in the UK, which makes it no surprise that most of us can see these beautiful flowers in our nearby woodlands and nature reserves.

However, due to the flowers being so delicate, it can take the plants years to recover from footfall damage. We have rounded up eight of the best places across the East Midlands where you can enjoy bluebell walks this year without disturbing them, from Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire to Calke Abbey in Derbyshire. Clumber Park, Worksop, Nottinghamshire Located at Clumber Park, which is a National Trust site near the A1, you will find Bluebell Wood, which is an area of the site transformed each sprin

