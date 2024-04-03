English County Cricket Could Dominate Red-Ball World, Says Durham CEO

English county cricket could own the red-ball world in the same way that the IPL owns white-ball cricket, according to Durham chief executive Tim Bostock. Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast ahead of the start of the County Championship season on Friday, Bostock talked of the importance of The Hundred to county cricket and his frustrations surrounding the domestic schedule and structure.

Bostock was quoted in The Telegraph last week on county cricket's membership model, saying: 'The long-term, big decisions are made by a handful of, I don't want to call them activists, because they'll get on their high horse, but they're effectively activists. 'Of all the millions of people who watch cricket in the English summer, the whole structure is being dictated to by what might only be about 10,000 people. You've got chairmen threatened with removal if they don't do what a small handful of Luddites say. They're passionate Luddites, but they are Luddite

