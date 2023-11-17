England XI's Caps and Players

How this England XI averaged 35 caps each, only God knows. Perhaps Kieran Richardson could ask him. The front two scored 15 goals in 109 caps between them.Joe Hart, with 75 caps, is the obvious shout here given only Peter Shilton has kept goal for England more times than the Hart-dog. But, in fairness, Hart was easily the best of what was available to England for quite some time. Until he wasn’t. Then he was out. Forster was at Celtic when he earned his first cap – a 2-0 home defeat to Chile.

Tending the Bhoys’ goal was then a cushy gig, given there were generally only six testing games a season, so it was presumably a couple of decent performances when Barcelona had shooting practice which caught Roy Hodgson’s eye. His last squad appearance came in March 2023, almost a decade after his first.Had the then-Stoke defender not been forced to pull out of Gareth Southgate’s squad for qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia in 2016, Johnson may have extended his international career to 13 year





F365: Zero Caps: The Players Yet to Make Their International DebutEzri Konsa and Cole Palmer might come off this list over the next few days but for now, this lot have a big old 0 (0) next to their name. Simple qualification rules. Zero full international caps. Can have played as much age-group football as they like – indeed, it’s encouraged – been called up to the national squad and even spent a decade warming the bench in one case. Only caps count…We have a feeling that Eddie Nketiah might stall at one England cap but Vieira is yet to get out of the blocks for Portugal despite appearing in the top 10 players with Portugal Under-21 caps (heading by former Everton loanee Manuel Fernandes) after breaking through at Porto. Not being close to first choice at Arsenal is not helping his case.Might be a short stay on this list as Konsa has now been called up by Gareth Southgate for England in the absence of Lewis Dunk, John Stones and Levi Colwill. As Aston Villa have established himself in the top five, Konsa has formed a phenomenal partnership with the brilliant Pau Torres. He owes Unai Emery a massive debt of gratitude

