England Women 56 Wales Women 4: Hardcastle stars as hosts dominate

Hardcastle, the 34-year-old centre, proved she is still a class act, bagging the opening two touchdowns in a player of the match performance. She also set up a couple more, one with a stunning long-range break. That was scored by her Leeds teammate Caitlin Beeverts, playing out of position on the left-wing and Rhinos hooker Keara Bennett scored a fine touchdown late on. England led 20-0 at half-time and ran in 11 tries in total, without really hitting top gear.

Credit for that goes to Wales, who - despite the scoreline - gave a good account of themselves in difficult circumstances. Already without Rhinos forward Bethan Dainton, their captain, because of injury, they lost loose-forward Shaunni Davies to concussion following a big collision with Hardcastle after just 15 minutes. Wales couldn’t match England’s experience and rugby league know-how, but their effort was good and they forced the hesitant hosts into a series of errors in the first half. That allowed them to apply some heavy pressure, but England’s goal line defence was excellent and they exerted their dominance after the break. NRL Grand Final winner Georgia Roche’s class showed, particularly a lovely short pass to send Hardcastle through for her second try off a clever scrum move and a fine solo try after the brea

