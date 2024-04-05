England winger dropped to bench as she has a point to prove

The winger has been dropped to the bench at club level in recent weeks, and so has a point to prove against Sweden at Wembley . The nation’s biggest names were on show at the Etihad Stadium as more than 40,000 packed in to watch Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp’s Manchester City defeat Mary Earps and Ella Toone’s Manchester United. The England winger wasn’t injured, nor was she suspended.
Instead, Mary Fowler’s impressive performances in a starting role have relegated Kelly to the bench for City’s last four games. Against United, she was an unused substitute for the first time in the Women’s Super League since May 2018. Head coach Gareth Taylor said afterwards, asked why Kelly has dropped out of his XI. “We put Mary into the FA Cup game, she scores. She scores against Brighton last week. Mary's a very good player. Of course, the demands are really high of what we ask for, in goals and assists from those players, without it being all about that
