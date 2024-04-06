England Striker Russo Calls for Higher Standards After Underwhelming Start

England must "demand higher" from each other, striker Alessia Russo has said after an underwhelming start to their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign . They won their opening match against Sweden thanks to Russo 's header but were far from their flowing best, giving away possession too easily and looking vulnerable to Sweden 's counter-attacking threat. Drawn in a tough group with Sweden , France and the Republic of Ireland, this felt like a missed opportunity to capitalise in front of a home crowd.

Russo admitted to frustrations with the performance, stating that they are a good side but need to demand higher from each other

