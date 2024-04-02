England seamer Saqib Mahmood considers break from red-ball cricket

England seamer Saqib Mahmood reveals he considered taking a break from red-ball cricket after a second stress fracture. He plans to step away from the first-class game this season and ease himself back in as a T20 specialist.
However, he has since changed his mind and is working towards a full comeback in the next month.
